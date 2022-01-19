EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

