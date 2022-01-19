Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,404 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGM opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

