Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,848 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $975.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $208.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

