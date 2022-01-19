Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

BHLB opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

