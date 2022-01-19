Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $679.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

