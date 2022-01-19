Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

