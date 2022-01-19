Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $66,000 in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.18. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. Analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

