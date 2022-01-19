Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,010 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,088 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $17,070.72.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,237.00.

TRHC opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $365.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

