Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ujjwal Dhoot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $60,900.00.
- On Thursday, October 21st, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $347.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.
