PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 4,444 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $132,386.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40.

PRO stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 14.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 324,407 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,904,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,965,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

