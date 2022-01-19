Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) CFO Franco Valle Acquires 10,000 Shares

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,559 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

