Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) CFO Franco Valle Acquires 10,000 Shares

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.