Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Maximus by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Maximus by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

