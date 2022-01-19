Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MMS stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
