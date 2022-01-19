AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 679,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 636,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 531,628 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,504 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 45.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AXGN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.