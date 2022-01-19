Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KYCCF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keyence from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.00.

KYCCF stock opened at $549.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.01. Keyence has a 12-month low of $437.00 and a 12-month high of $711.32.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

