Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,263 ($17.23) and last traded at GBX 1,263 ($17.23). Approximately 1,635,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,446,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($17.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,071.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

