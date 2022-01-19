Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

JOBY stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

