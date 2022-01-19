10,885 Shares in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of LEV opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The Lion Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

