Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $245,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $2,081,633.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235 in the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

