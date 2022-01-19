Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

