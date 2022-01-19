Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HUYA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUYA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.73.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

