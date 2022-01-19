Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 47.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $254,173.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $212,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,958 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OM opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.