Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Victory Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

VCTR opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.