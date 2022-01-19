Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,694 Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 550,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BY opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

