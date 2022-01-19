Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,234 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,314 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,229 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. On average, analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

