New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guess? were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guess? by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.13. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

