New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,231 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Neenah worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 395.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NP opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $813.15 million, a PE ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In related news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,075 shares of company stock worth $110,263. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

