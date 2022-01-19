Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $606.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.