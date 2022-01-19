New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,319 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 101,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

