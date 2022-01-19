New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,286 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market cap of $824.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

