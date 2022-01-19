New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,157 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Mitek Systems worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 400,928 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $725.12 million, a PE ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

