New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Gannett worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $755.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

