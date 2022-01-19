Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $344,000 Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 347,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

LESL opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.