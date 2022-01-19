SG Americas Securities LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Passage Bio worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 86.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PASG opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

