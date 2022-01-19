SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,313 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 241.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Realogy by 80.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

