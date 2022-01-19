SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.