SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $361,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HY stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $747.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

