SG Americas Securities LLC Has $384,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

KWR stock opened at $215.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $211.39 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

