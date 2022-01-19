Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $1,718,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 120.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,759,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:AWI opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.