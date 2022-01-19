SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $394,000 in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

NYSE AEVA opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

