Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Wrap Technologies worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,240. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

