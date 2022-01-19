Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after buying an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $211.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.