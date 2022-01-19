Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE APTS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

