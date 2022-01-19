Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 1,014,671 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 in the last quarter.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

