Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of BGSF worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in BGSF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $194,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

