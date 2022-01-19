Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNOM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

GNOM opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

