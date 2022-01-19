Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 36.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOLF opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

