INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 5,334 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

Shares of INDT opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -23.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

