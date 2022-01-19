Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $348.28 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.17 and its 200-day moving average is $348.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

