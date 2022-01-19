Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion and a PE ratio of -12.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

