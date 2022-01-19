Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$644,670.95 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$644,670.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,901 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,118.85.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.42. The stock has a market cap of C$796.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.94.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.